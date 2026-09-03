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Texas Tech probably has the league's two best players, pass rusher A.J. Holmes and cornerback Brice Pollock, and maybe No 3, linebacker Ben Roberts.

But (wishful thinking) I don't think the Red Raiders will win the Big 12 title, even though they've got a cushy schedule that doesn't include Utah or BYU and has road games against supposed cupcakes Oklahoma State, Colorado, Cincinnati and Baylor.

My one wish entering the Big 12 season is for the football Gods not to let Tech's seemingly endless supply of NIL money decide the championship.

Thus, here are my picks:

1. BYU: Quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin are the league's most feared 1-2 twosome.

2. Houston: I'm buying into the popular feeling that Houston coach Willie Fritz is a difference-maker.

3. Texas Tech: It's sad that the Red Raiders couldn't do better than a non-conference schedule against Abilene Christian, Sam Houston State and Oregon State. C’mon, Tech. You can do better than that.

4. Arizona: If Noah Fifita truly is the best QB in Arizona history, it should result in a run at the championship.

5. TCU: Sonny Dykes is a Top 20 coach in college football.

6. Arizona State: If the Sun Devils get any positive play from a new QB crew, they could challenge for the top.

7. Utah: The loss of Kyle Whittingham shouldn't be understated.