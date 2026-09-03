Durant gets the ball, circles around Tim Hardaway enough to create space to elevate and knock down a game-winning midrange jumper with 12.1 seconds left. The Suns prevail, 130-126. Durant scored 37 points in 40 minutes.

The city was on fire. Fans were talking championship. Durant was set to make his home debut with the Suns, who were 3-0 with him in the lineup at the time.

Then he took a fall during his pregame warm-up, suffered a left ankle sprain and missed Phoenix’s next 10 games.

Wow.

The Suns go 4-6 during this stretch. When Durant returned, Phoenix won five more games to improve to 8-0 with him in the lineup.

The Suns wound up finishing fourth in the West at 45-37, just three games behind the Sacramento Kings.

Now, let’s get into the “what ifs” here.

What if Durant played those 10 games and didn’t get hurt in the regular season? That would have been 18 straight games after he was acquired in which the Suns could've built more chemistry with him.

The Suns aren't winning every game in that stretch, but let’s say they end the regular season with the same record as the Kings at 48-34, but win the season series. Sacramento beat Phoenix twice during Durant’s 10-game absence to finish 2-2 in the regular season against the Suns.

With Durant, Phoenix stands a good chance of winning those final two matchups.

So instead of a fourth seed, the Suns are a third seed and play the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Golden State needed seven games to defeat the Kings in the first round.