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When Desireé Reed-Francois was hired as Arizona's athletic director in early 2024, she was considered a newbie in the AD business, even though she had spent nearly seven years combined as the AD at UNLV and Missouri.

The AD world has changed mightily in the 2½ years since Reed-Francois arrived in Tucson. Now each school is working to raise $20.5 million a year to compete in the game's revenue-sharing process. The chase for money has never approached the intensity of today's Big 12 fundraisers.

I think that's why five Big 12 schools saw a change in athletic directors in the last two years. The job description became more about money than student-athletes. Reed-Francois will be ranked No. 7 in seniority among league ADs when Iowa State's Jamie Pollard retires.

The AD newbies since Reed-Francois' hiring are: TCU's Mike Buddie, on the job for 20 months; Baylor's Doug McNamee, on the job nine months; Colorado's Fernando Lovo, on the job nearly eight months; BYU's Brian Santiago, on the job 15 months; Houston's Eddie Nuñez, on the job two years, and ASU's Graham Rossini, on the job two-plus years.

The league's senior AD is Texas Tech's Kirby Hocutt at 15 years, followed by KSU's Gene Taylor at 10 years.