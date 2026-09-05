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You can make a strong argument that Arte Moreno has been the most prominent Tucsonan in America's vast sports community. Ever.

He has owned the Los Angeles Angels for 23 years, overseeing the rise of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to stardom, and winning six AL West championships.

Not counting mega-star UA athletes who grew up elsewhere, such as Rob Gronkowski, Annika Sörenstam and Steve Kerr, Moreno and maybe gymnast Kerri Strug are the Tucsonans whose names have drawn the most attention nationally.

I bring this to your attention for two reasons.

First, Moreno has been a generous and consistent donor to the UA athletic department (and other areas on campus) since the mid-1980s. About 15 years ago, rumors spread that Moreno ended his relationship with the UA because athletic director Greg Byrne is an ASU alumnus.

That was not true. Moreno no longer stands on the sideline at UA home football games, as he did in the Mike Stoops years, but when I interviewed him before his induction into the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, Moreno asked, “Are we ever going to get to a Rose Bowl?'“

At the end of his emotional speech at the Hall of Fame, he said, “Go Cats.”