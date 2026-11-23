Prefer us on Google Learn More

LAHAINA, Hawaii – Given just seven seconds of playing time over Arizona’s first five games of the season, freshman center Endi Aiyamenkhue figured out a way to showcase his talent anyway.

The Wildcats’ notably extroverted Dutch big man entered and won the Maui Invitational’s annual pre-tournament hula contest Sunday night at a Kaanapali beachfront lawn, dwarfing his seven competitors by extending his 7-4 wingspan fully and swaying all of his 6-11, 245-pound frame gleefully back, forth and all around.

“He moves a lot better up here than he has been on the court,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said during a coaches’ question-and-answer session. “He's a freshman. He's got a long ways to go. We'll see if we can build some confidence.”

Confidence, at least off the court, Aiyamenkhue does not appear to lack. He dwarfed representatives from six other teams in the hula dance, then won a final against another while dancing to a K-pop song.

While an emcee sought out verbal votes for the winner from the tip-off dinner crowd, Wildcat players shouted “U of A” as fans do to them, then rushed the stage when Aiyamenkhue was declared the winner.

On brand

Meanwhile, Lloyd arguably “won” the coaches' Q&A, or at least generated the most laughs, when he answered the off-the-court questions in a fashion that is well known to UA fans by now.

The questions he received and answers he gave:

What would you be doing for a living if not coaching basketball?

A: “I’d probably be a Beastie Boy.”