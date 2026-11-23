LAHAINA, Hawaii – Given just seven seconds of playing time over Arizona’s first five games of the season, freshman center Endi Aiyamenkhue figured out a way to showcase his talent anyway.
The Wildcats’ notably extroverted Dutch big man entered and won the Maui Invitational’s annual pre-tournament hula contest Sunday night at a Kaanapali beachfront lawn, dwarfing his seven competitors by extending his 7-4 wingspan fully and swaying all of his 6-11, 245-pound frame gleefully back, forth and all around.
“He moves a lot better up here than he has been on the court,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said during a coaches’ question-and-answer session. “He's a freshman. He's got a long ways to go. We'll see if we can build some confidence.”
Confidence, at least off the court, Aiyamenkhue does not appear to lack. He dwarfed representatives from six other teams in the hula dance, then won a final against another while dancing to a K-pop song.
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While an emcee sought out verbal votes for the winner from the tip-off dinner crowd, Wildcat players shouted “U of A” as fans do to them, then rushed the stage when Aiyamenkhue was declared the winner.
On brand
Meanwhile, Lloyd arguably “won” the coaches' Q&A, or at least generated the most laughs, when he answered the off-the-court questions in a fashion that is well known to UA fans by now.
The questions he received and answers he gave:
What would you be doing for a living if not coaching basketball?
A: “I’d probably be a Beastie Boy.”
(Follow-up question: Wanna spit some bars for us? Follow-up answer: “I don’t do it for free.")
What song takes you back to your high school days?
A: “Fight for Your Right to Party." (Beastie Boys, 1986)
Biggest guilty pleasure?
A: “Ice cream every night.”
Outside of basketball, what do you want to do before you leave Maui?
A: “Jump off Black Rock (a nearby cliff of lava rock).”
Pac-12 destiny
Ali Farokhmanesh was a fitting choice to take Colorado State into the Pac-12, and to open Maui Invitational play against former Pac-12 school Arizona.
Even though Farokhmanesh began his high school and college basketball career in Iowa, where he rose to fame as a March Madness hero at Northern Iowa, Farokhmanesh was actually born in the still-Pac-12-town of Pullman, Wash.
There, his parents both coached the Cougars’ women’s volleyball team after they were hired by then-WSU AD Jim Livengood, who went on to become UA’s athletic director.
Farokhmanesh also attended Arizona basketball camps as a youth, since former UA associate head coach Jim Rosborough, who worked under Lute Olson at Iowa and Arizona, had known his mother, Cindy Fredrick, when she was an assistant volleyball coach for Iowa in the early 1980s.
“She knew Roz, and obviously I was an Arizona fan back then too,” Farokhmanesh said. “So I knew the Pac-12 growing up. That's what I knew. I knew Arizona basketball. That was tthe thing to me back then.”
Balancing acts
Having taken his players all the way from Mississippi to Hawaii via a charter plane that stopped in Oakland for fuel, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard tried to keep them focused.
It wasn’t easy.
“We tried to explain to the guys that it’s a business trip for sure,” Beard said. “But let's be real here: We're in Maui. So we carved out about five hours (Saturday) where the guys hit the beach and did some jet skis and things like that.”
Many other coaches did similarly, especially the ones whose teams arrived Friday.
BYU coach Kevin Young said the Cougars arrived then, acclimated to the island and spent time together during a team dinner, while Washington coach Danny Sprinkle also aimed to get the island stuff in early after the Huskies also arrived Friday afternoon.
“They were able to put their feet in the sand and go in the water a little bit Friday, and then (Saturday) we took a team boat ride," Sprinkle said. "But (now) it's going to be all business.”
The Wildcats didn't arrive until Saturday but are saving plenty of time for fun afterward: They are expected to remain in Maui for Thanksgiving Day before returning on Friday.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at bpascoe@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @brucepascoe