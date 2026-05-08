Editor's note: This column was published March 19, 2025, prior to the NCAA's expansion to a 76-team basketball tournament bracket on Thursday. As discussed by Star columnist Michael Lev over a year ago, a second opening round site still needs to be identified.

Like it or not, the NCAA Tournament is going to expand. It’s inevitable. And it’s going to happen sooner than later.

I know many of you oppose this idea because you think the NCAA Tournament is perfect the way it is. But it’s already shot past the 64-team barrier. Would 72 or 76 really be any “worse” (if that’s even the right word) than the current 68?

That debate isn’t what we’re here for today. We’re looking at the move after that. The NCAA will need a place to host the “West Coast First Four,” and I’ve got the ideal candidate.

Our town. The Old Pueblo. The 520. Tucson, Arizona.

Tucson is the perfect city to join Dayton, Ohio, as a First Four host site. Like Dayton, Tucson is not a “pro sports town.” We have professional sports franchises here, and more could be on the way. But Tucson is a college town, and it always will be.

More specifically, Tucson is a college basketball town. We love our hoops here.

The University of Arizona had the highest combined average attendance between men’s and women’s basketball in 2024-25 among schools west of Texas at 20,988. The runners-up: BYU (19,551) and New Mexico (17,894).