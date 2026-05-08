Editor's note: This column was published March 19, 2025, prior to the NCAA's expansion to a 76-team basketball tournament bracket on Thursday. As discussed by Star columnist Michael Lev over a year ago, a second opening round site still needs to be identified.
Like it or not, the NCAA Tournament is going to expand. It’s inevitable. And it’s going to happen sooner than later.
I know many of you oppose this idea because you think the NCAA Tournament is perfect the way it is. But it’s already shot past the 64-team barrier. Would 72 or 76 really be any “worse” (if that’s even the right word) than the current 68?
That debate isn’t what we’re here for today. We’re looking at the move after that. The NCAA will need a place to host the “West Coast First Four,” and I’ve got the ideal candidate.
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Our town. The Old Pueblo. The 520. Tucson, Arizona.
Tucson is the perfect city to join Dayton, Ohio, as a First Four host site. Like Dayton, Tucson is not a “pro sports town.” We have professional sports franchises here, and more could be on the way. But Tucson is a college town, and it always will be.
More specifically, Tucson is a college basketball town. We love our hoops here.
The University of Arizona had the highest combined average attendance between men’s and women’s basketball in 2024-25 among schools west of Texas at 20,988. The runners-up: BYU (19,551) and New Mexico (17,894).
McKale Center has the lowest capacity of the three. McKale (14,688) is cozy compared to the Marriott Center (17,978) and The Pit (15,411). It’s the closest of the three to University of Dayton Arena (13,407). Bear Down is just right.
McKale Center has a long and proud history of hosting NCAA Tournament games. It served as a host 12 times from 1974-2011.
Why hasn’t it hosted since then? Per colleague Greg Hansen’s reporting, former UA athletic director Greg Byrne and former men’s basketball coach Sean Miller “decided that playing host to the NCAA Tournament could possibly diminish the UA’s chances to be bracketed at a more favorable, fan-friendly Western venue.”
Typically, the NCAA Tournament has two Western sites. This year, it’s Denver and Seattle. Last year, it was Salt Lake City and Spokane, Washington.
If Tucson were in that mix, Arizona’s chances of landing in a Western pod would be halved. But here’s the thing about my proposal: It wouldn’t matter.
We’re talking about the First Four here. The way it’s currently constructed, the lowest seeds to participate are 11s. Since 2011, Arizona has been no worse than a 6 seed. There would be no conflicts the vast majority of the time.
Now, there could be an issue, from a logistical standpoint, if the Arizona women’s team were hosting that first weekend. This year, the Wildcats are in the WBIT, and the first round is Thursday. The First Four takes place Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s a quick turnaround.
But it’s hardly prohibitive. Courts and signage could be swapped. McKale has hosted basketball and volleyball, or basketball and gymnastics, on consecutive days. This is doable.
If you don’t believe me, ask someone who’s been there and done that. I did. His name is Scott DeBolt. He’s the executive director of UD Arena. He’s been the on-site manager of the First Four for the past 11 years.
UD Arena hosted the Ohio girls basketball state finals this past weekend — and is hosting the boys this weekend. DeBolt said the arena hosted 43 basketball games in 23 days last March.
“Lots of hot dogs, popcorn and soda pop,” DeBolt said.
The possibility of being unable to host WBIT games because of the First Four isn’t sufficient reason not to do it. Being unable to host NCAA Tournament games would be. But the women don’t start until Friday. And half the field doesn’t start until Saturday. If Arizona were in that position, it could ask for a Saturday/Monday combo to give the arena crew an extra day. Done and done.
Besides, the benefits far outweigh the costs when it comes to hosting the First Four.
DeBolt confirmed media reports that the First Four produced nearly $6 million in economic impact for the city of Dayton each of the past two years. It’s exactly the type of sporting event Tucson has been striving to host and has succeeded in landing in recent years, from the World Baseball Classic qualifier to the Indoor Football League championship game.
Tucson probably wouldn’t have gotten those events if it hadn’t proved itself by successfully hosting professional golf (Cologuard Classic) and a college football bowl game (Arizona Bowl).
The goal is to bring economic benefit to the city by filling its hotels and restaurants while also giving it exposure on major media platforms. The First Four arguably would exceed all of the above in those areas. Dayton is the undisputed focal point of the sports world for two days every March.
“It makes sense for us to host this event,” DeBolt said. “As far as putting a dollar figure on the amount of exposure for UD Arena, the university, the city — you can’t really put a price tag on that.”
Edgar Soto, chairman of the Southern Arizona Sports, Tourism & Film Authority — the driving force behind Tucson’s winning bid for the WBC qualifier — supports the idea of bringing the First Four here.
“That’s exactly what our mission is all about,” Soto said.
I also ran the concept by UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois. She’s open to just about any idea that could benefit the athletic department, the university and the city.
“We’re looking to create win-wins,” she said.
Fun fact: The UA hosted an NCAA West Regional in 1997, the year the Wildcats won the national championship. They began their tournament run in Memphis, Tennessee, five years before the geographically based “pod system” was implemented.
“I remember when I was in law school and Tucson was a routine site. It was fantastic for the community,” Reed-Francois said. “It would certainly be something we would be open to exploring. But I also recognize it’s incredibly nuanced, and we would have to be very thoughtful and methodical in our analysis.”
While I appreciate Reed-Francois’ M.O., Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark recently suggested the expansion decision could be made in the next two to three months. Tucson needs to be ready. The UA needs to be ready.
Our one shining moment awaits.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social