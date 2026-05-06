The NCAA said the national multiyear average for Division I programs rose two points to 986 through 2024-25.

All UA sports recorded multi-year rates comfortably above 930, the minimum score needed to avoid penalties and to be eligible for postseason competition.

Unlike graduation rates, the NCAA’s APR ratings are relatively real-time measurements of retention and academic eligibility within a program, though there are multiple ways programs can avoid being penalized for transfers, which are an increasing factor every year in college sports' NIL era.

Each player typically represents four opportunities per year, one in retention and one in eligibility for each semester, and the percentage of successes is multiplied by 1,000 to generate the score.

For example, basketball teams with 12 or 13 scholarship players would score about 980 with one “miss” of either academic ineligibility or retention during a two-semester academic year.

However, there is no penalty for players who leave early and sign pro contracts but do so while academically eligible, nor are there penalties for players who transfer but record a grade-point average of roughly 2.0 or better.

Transfers used to need a 2.6 GPA to avoid costing their former programs any APR points, but the NCAA moved to a less-firm requirement in 2021-22, allowing transfers to earn APR points for their former programs as long as they are “meeting Division I progress-toward-degree requirements when they change schools.”