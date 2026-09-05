Plum has remained a popular topic in Phoenix. Even though she didn't make her home debut on Aug. 16, she was heavily in the spotlight during Diana Taurasi's Ring of Honor ceremony that same night.

When Taurasi returned to Phoenix for her retirement ceremony, her pitch to Plum was short and sweet.

"Where else would you rather be? You've tried the rest," Taurasi said with a smirk.

Taurasi later publicly wooed Plum during her Ring of Honor induction speech on Aug. 16, and called seeing her in the Mercury jersey a "full circle moment" before telling her to "sign the extension" in front of a cheering crowd.

Many appreciate Plum's origin story — someone who grew up in Southern California idolizing Taurasi and wanting to follow in her footsteps.

Both have used the phrase "full circle" repeatedly when talking about each other. In some ways, Taurasi could pass on the torch to Plum if she remains in Phoenix.

"There are not many moments in life where you see someone you want to emulate, and then you're now in the same space as them," Plum said on Aug. 25. "I just feel super blessed."

Plum and Kahleah Copper have an established bond from various Team USA camps. Copper is one of the biggest recruiters.

"Oh, I'm going to show her a good time," Copper said at practice on Aug. 14. "All you had to do was get here... Look at this place. What does she want for breakfast? I know she loves protein; we give her all her protein snacks. Whatever she needs, it's just paradise for her."