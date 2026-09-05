The Kelsey Plum era with the Phoenix Mercury has been brief — with a chance of high risk or high reward.
The trade deadline is usually a quiet time in the WNBA, but the Mercury sent shockwaves when they traded their future to the Los Angeles Sparks for one of the most dynamic guards.
It not only showed Phoenix's intent to build around a playmaker, but it also came with a high risk because the Mercury were outside of making the playoffs and Plum hadn't been healthy most of the season.
But general manager Nick U'Ren said he seized the opportunity to have Plum experience the team and its culture instead of waiting for the offseason to pursue her in free agency, which she'll enter as an unrestricted free agent in 2027.
"The chance to get Kelsey into our four walls and have her feel what we're all about and feel our staff and players and organizational dynamic was really important to us," U'Ren said.
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Plum's season was short-lived when she was shut down due to injuries on Aug. 31. In total, Plum played five games for Phoenix, averaging 15.8 points and 2.8 assists. She also logged less than 17 minutes in front of the home crowd when she scored 10 points on Aug. 25.
Plum and U'Ren have been tight-lipped regarding whether Plum agreed during the trade to sign with Phoenix in free agency. Plum said she's focused on "being where my feet are."
"I think she fits in with our current group, and we certainly hope we're building something she's a part of for a long time," U'Ren said on Aug. 3. "We wouldn't have done this if we didn't think she's capable of fitting in both now and moving forward."
Plum has remained a popular topic in Phoenix. Even though she didn't make her home debut on Aug. 16, she was heavily in the spotlight during Diana Taurasi's Ring of Honor ceremony that same night.
When Taurasi returned to Phoenix for her retirement ceremony, her pitch to Plum was short and sweet.
"Where else would you rather be? You've tried the rest," Taurasi said with a smirk.
Taurasi later publicly wooed Plum during her Ring of Honor induction speech on Aug. 16, and called seeing her in the Mercury jersey a "full circle moment" before telling her to "sign the extension" in front of a cheering crowd.
Many appreciate Plum's origin story — someone who grew up in Southern California idolizing Taurasi and wanting to follow in her footsteps.
Both have used the phrase "full circle" repeatedly when talking about each other. In some ways, Taurasi could pass on the torch to Plum if she remains in Phoenix.
"There are not many moments in life where you see someone you want to emulate, and then you're now in the same space as them," Plum said on Aug. 25. "I just feel super blessed."
Plum and Kahleah Copper have an established bond from various Team USA camps. Copper is one of the biggest recruiters.
"Oh, I'm going to show her a good time," Copper said at practice on Aug. 14. "All you had to do was get here... Look at this place. What does she want for breakfast? I know she loves protein; we give her all her protein snacks. Whatever she needs, it's just paradise for her."
The community has been welcoming to Plum in the month she's been with the team. Mayor Kate Gallego introduced herself to Plum when the two were at Taurasi's updated street sign unveiling on Aug. 13. Plum celebrated her 32nd birthday at an escape room in the Phoenix area on Aug. 24, and was received very warmly by the staff.
"I'm not going to say I'm 100% confident, but I think what she's seeing is what we've talked about," Copper said. "I think she's not surprised by anything, and I think she wants to be around great people. She wants to compete with great players, so if we can show her everything we can show now, it's a great one-up."
Whether or not Phoenix is Plum's first choice hasn't been determined.
"Circumstances either happen to you or for you," Plum said. "I know that this is for me and just going to continue to grow in this and I'm going to make the most of this opportunity and make the most of it."