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The UA celebrated its 1997 national championship basketball team at the Red and Blue Showcase at McKale Center this weekend. The first time the UA honored its '97 champions was at the Red and Blue Game on Nov. 1, 1997.

A week after returning from Washington, D.C., where they were honored by President Bill Clinton at the White House, the Wildcats “retired” jersey No. 1 and raised it to the rafters next to Sean Elliott's No. 32. The ceremony was to honor fans who had sold out more than 150 consecutive games at McKale.

But after Lute Olson retired, the UA unretired jersey No. 1 in 2009. It was then worn by Fendi Onobun, Gabe York, Sidiki Johnson, Rawle Alkins, Devonaire Doutrive, Nico Mannion, Daniel Batcho, Shane Nowell, Filip Borovicanin, Kyryl Natyazhko and Caleb Love. Except for Love, that's not exactly an all-star cast.