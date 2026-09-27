Training camps for the NBA's 2026-27 season open Thursday and 17 Arizona Wildcats are listed on rosters with a total 2026-27 salary over $160 million.
The latest to sign a lucrative contract is ex-Wildcat shooting guard Pelle Larsson, who accepted a four-year, $60 million contract with the Miami Heat. Not bad for the 44th overall choice in the 2024 draft who averaged just 12.8 points at Arizona and didn't make the 2024 All-Pac-12 team.
The two highest-paid ex-Wildcats are Denver forward Aaron Gordon and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen is to be paid $46.1 million this season; Gordon is due to be paid $31.9 million by the Nuggets. Both were ranked in ESPN's list of the NBA's Top 100 players for 2026-27 last week: Markkanen was No. 49 overall and Gordon was ranked 64th.
Here's a list of the ex-Wildcats on NBA rosters this week and their contracts for 2026-27, according to Spotrac.
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– Markkanen, Utah, $46.1 million. Career earnings: $158.1 million.
– Gordon, Denver, $31.9 million. Career earnings: $180.4 million.
– Larsson, Miami, $15 million. Career earnings: $3.2 million.
– Josh Green, Utah, $14.7 million. Career earnings: $39.9 million.
– T.J. McConnell, Indiana, $11 million. Career earnings: $55.4 million.–
– Deandre Ayton, Washington, $8.1 million. Career earnings: $170.1 million.
– Bennedict Mathurin, New Orleans, $7.5 million. Career earnings: $30.1 million.
– Zeke Nnaji, Denver, $7.5 million. Career earnings: $28.8 million.
– Brayden Burries, Toronto, $6.4 million. Career earnings: rookie season.
– Koa Peat, Phoenix, $2.9 million. Career earnings: rookie season.
– Dalen Terry, Golden State, $2.6 million. Career earnings: $15.7 million.
– Christian Koloko, New Orleans, $2.6 million. Career earnings: $3.8 million.
– Brandon Williams, Golden State, $2.5 million. Career earnings: $2.3 million.
– Jaden Bradley, Toronto, $1.3 million. Career earnings: rookie season.
– Keshad Johnson, Miami, $678,882. Career earnings: $2.7 million.
– Caleb Love, Philadelphia, $678,882. Two-way G League contract.
– Tobe Awaka, Chicago, $678,882. Two-way G League contract.
Of note, Ayton, the No. 1 overall choice in the 2018 draft, has been traded for the third time. His salary has dropped from $34 million in 2025 to $8.1 million this year. Ayton, who is just 28, was traded from the Lakers to the Wizards for journeyman Jaden Hardy and two second-round draft picks.
Also, Golden State coach Steve Kerr was active in signing free agents Dalen Terry and Brandon Williams. They will compete for playing time on the Warriors roster in training camp.