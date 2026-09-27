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Training camps for the NBA's 2026-27 season open Thursday and 17 Arizona Wildcats are listed on rosters with a total 2026-27 salary over $160 million.

The latest to sign a lucrative contract is ex-Wildcat shooting guard Pelle Larsson, who accepted a four-year, $60 million contract with the Miami Heat. Not bad for the 44th overall choice in the 2024 draft who averaged just 12.8 points at Arizona and didn't make the 2024 All-Pac-12 team.

The two highest-paid ex-Wildcats are Denver forward Aaron Gordon and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Markkanen is to be paid $46.1 million this season; Gordon is due to be paid $31.9 million by the Nuggets. Both were ranked in ESPN's list of the NBA's Top 100 players for 2026-27 last week: Markkanen was No. 49 overall and Gordon was ranked 64th.

Here's a list of the ex-Wildcats on NBA rosters this week and their contracts for 2026-27, according to Spotrac.

– Markkanen, Utah, $46.1 million. Career earnings: $158.1 million.

– Gordon, Denver, $31.9 million. Career earnings: $180.4 million.

– Larsson, Miami, $15 million. Career earnings: $3.2 million.

– Josh Green, Utah, $14.7 million. Career earnings: $39.9 million.

– T.J. McConnell, Indiana, $11 million. Career earnings: $55.4 million.–

– Deandre Ayton, Washington, $8.1 million. Career earnings: $170.1 million.