Arizona men's golf won't have to travel too far for the NCAA Regionals.

The Wildcats are hosting the NCAA Regional at The Gallery Golf Club in Marana starting Monday, May 18, through Wednesday, May 20.

The top five seeds in the third-seeded Wildcats' regional are Oklahoma State, LSU, Arizona, Alabama and Duke.

Clemson, San Diego State, Arkansas State, West Virginia, Florida Gulf Coast, St. Mary's, Tarleton State, North Dakota State and Iona are the other programs in the 14-team Tucson Regional. The top five finishers will advance to the NCAA championship at Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California, later this month.

This year marks Arizona's eighth consecutive trip to the postseason under 14-year head coach Jim Anderson, who's the longest-tenured head coach currently at the UA.

"It's a true privilege to host an NCAA Regional, especially in golf," Anderson said. "This is a product of three years of planning. We're thrilled. The Gallery Golf Club has really stepped up. It's not our home course and you're not allowed to host a regional at your home course, which is why we're fortunate to have so many great facilities in Tucson."

Arizona's home course is at the Tucson Country Club, the site of the UA's nearly $15 million facility for the men's and women's golf programs. The Tucson Regional will be the third tournament in Tucson for the Wildcats this season.