Tucson's sports reputation has changed with the times. It has been a golf town (Tiger and Arnie won here), a baseball town (four NCAA championships), a football town (minus a Rose Bowl) and, of course, a basketball town.

What hasn't got any real acclaim is that Tucson has been a breeding ground (and landing place) for a long list of major-league baseball managers. I can't imagine a city that has produced and celebrated more major-league managers than Tucson. How many? Fifteen former Tucson Toros/Sidewinders and UA baseball players were (and are) big league managers. Can any city top that?

I bring this to your attention because two of those 15 MLB skippers were in the news last week. Chad Tracy, who was a third baseman for the Tucson Sidewinders in 2004 and 2008, became the manager of the Boston Red Sox. Not so good news: Bob Skinner, a former manager for the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies who managed the Tucson Toros to the most memorable victory in 43 years of Triple-A baseball in this town, died in his hometown of San Diego. He was 94.

Here's the Fab 15, headlined by Tracy and Skinner:

– Terry Francona: A Tucson resident and the NCAA's baseball player of the year in 1980 while at Arizona, Francona is now managing the Cincinnati Reds and previously managed the Phillies, Red Sox and Guardians.

– Chip Hale: Now the UA's head coach, Hale played in more games than any UA baseball player in history. He managed the 2006 Tucson Sidewinders to the Triple-A championship and later managed the Arizona Diamondbacks.