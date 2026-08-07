Oglesby elected to attend Wisconsin. By the time he arrived on campus in Madison, he already was dealing with the knee problems that would plague him throughout his playing career.

Oglesby tore the ACL in his right knee as a senior in high school. He tore the ACL in his left knee as a redshirt junior in college. In all, he’s had seven knee surgeries.

Oglesby bounced back well enough from the second ACL tear to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors as a redshirt senior in 2011. But he was never the same.

“It was tough, especially because everyone tells you forever that you're supposed to be this, you're supposed to be that,” Oglesby said. “You're projected here, projected there, and then you fail all 32 (NFL team) physicals because you're bone-on-bone in each knee.

“So it was hard. But it makes me love this even more. And to be honest with you, playing was awesome, but I'm having way more fun coaching.”

The closest Oglesby got to playing in the NFL was signing with Washington as an undrafted free agent. His knee issues wouldn’t go away. But they would lead him to his calling. He just didn’t know it yet.

It took some sage advice from his mother, Katherine, to nudge Oglesby in the right direction.

“I was just kind of lost,” he said. “Like, what do I do? My mom sat me down one day. She's like, ‘The hardships that you've gone through can be someone else's blessing.’