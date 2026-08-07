“He is very steady back there,” Naivar said of Smith. “He doesn’t panic. If the ball drifts on him, if he didn’t read it off the foot correctly, he doesn’t panic and make rapid adjustments that cause problems. He’s really smooth at catching the football and he believes. That’s a big piece of it, catching everything.”

It’s one thing to return punts on the practice field as a true freshman, but what about live action in front of 50,000-plus people? The Arizona coaches aren’t reluctant to put Smith at punt returner because of his confidence and consistency, plus, the Allen, Texas product played at Allen High School, a stadium that holds 18,000 people — the eighth-largest high school football stadium in the U.S.

The four-star Mosley, a 6-3, 199-pound Pittsburg, California product, was Arizona’s highest-rated signee for 2026 — the highest-rated receiver to sign with the Wildcats since Tetairoa McMillan in 2022, according to 247Sports.com’s ranking system.

Mosley “has a natural instinct for catching the ball and he’s a great route runner,” said Fifita, who also noted Mosley caught most of the 50-50 balls thrown his way during Arizona’s player-run practices this summer. After overcoming a hamstring injury in the spring, Mosley is a big-bodied receiver with potential.

To get on the field as freshmen, “for those young players, they have to demonstrate to know what to do,” Brennan said.