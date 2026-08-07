As Rios settles into life as a college football quarterback, coupled with the accrued reps between Anderson and Haugo in the spring and summer — and working under Doege for 18 months, Arizona’s backup quarterback battle will come down to Anderson and Haugo.

“The work that Luke and Sawyer have put together, they deserve it,” Doege said. “They’ve made a lot of progress and I’m excited about those two guys. They’re still young and they’re going to make young-guy mistakes. But at the same time, where they’re at in their development, it’s lightyears ahead of where I was at when I was that age. I think both of those guys have bright futures and I’m excited about their progress.”

Doege added Arizona will “make a decision pretty quick” for Arizona’s backup quarterback role.

“I want to name a No. 2 and really start dialing in those reps for those guys,” Doege said. “It’s just hard, because I want to have more. Only way to do that is prioritizing which one gets it.”

If anyone knows the backup life, it’s Fifita, who was Jayden de Laura’s backup at Arizona for the 2022 season and part of the ‘23 season, before he took over the reins of the offense following the Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Stanford — and ultimately becoming one of the top passers in UA football history.

Fifita’s advice to Arizona’s backup quarterbacks “is to just be themselves.”