– At the recent Big 12 football media days convention, Arizona State took seven players to Dallas for interviews and photo ops. All seven were outfitted in Art Lewin Bespoke suits. I checked the Art Lewin website, and the lowest-priced suit available sells for $2,695. That's absurd, isn't it? Why not just wear school sports apparel? Ironically, big-money school Texas Tech had its seven players wear golf-type shirts and jeans. What's a college kid doing paying $2,695 for a suit?

– After a disastrous 2-16 season in the Atlantic Coast Conference last year, ex-UA coach Adia Barnes' SMU Mustangs signed the daughter of former Arizona All-Pac-10 guard Gilbert Arenas; Izela Arenas averaged 4.2 points last year at Kansas State and before that played a season at Louisville. She was once considered a Top 50 recruit while playing for the USA's No. 1-ranked high school team in Sierra Canyon, California. Also joining Barnes ' reconfigured coaching staff — what else is new? — is former Rutgers head coach Coquese Washington, who was fired last year after finishing 1-17 in the Big Ten.

– Josh Green, who played one season at Arizona, averaging 12 points in 2019-20, was a "throw-in" in the NBA trade of LaMelo Ball from Charlotte to Minnesota a few weeks ago. Green did not start a game for Charlotte last year and averaged 4.2 points. Yet he accompanied Ball for a media conference last week, which seemed out of place. Green has averaged 6.3 points as an NBA sub for five seasons. He is paid well, however, earning $39.6 million so far. Good work if you can find it. Green was oddly added to the McKale Center Ring of Honor two years ago for being a substitute forward for Australia's bronze-medal-winning Olympic team.