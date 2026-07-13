Fifita passed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on a 72% completion rate against ASU. Hartzog had 12 tackles in his final home game.

Arizona ended the season with a 23-21 loss to Kennesaw State in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana. Brown had 11 tackles and an interception in his final game as a Wildcat. Baylor won all nine conference games and won the Big 12 title. The Wildcats were ranked No. 17 in the final rankings of the season.

Simulation 5: Arizona started 4-2 before the bye week, with losses to BYU and Washington State. Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made all three field goals and extra points in a huge win over Texas Tech.

Arizona ended the season on a sour note, losing to NC State in the Pop Tarts Bowl after falling to ASU — a Sun Devils team with a 4-8 record.

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey passed for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Fifita threw 223 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the bowl game. The Wildcats finished with an 8-5 record.

Simulation 6: Holy 2024, Arizona! The Wildcats went 4-8 — 2-4 to start the season and then lost four straight in Big 12 play. Unlike the 2024 season, Arizona ended the season with a win over ASU — and if you ask any Arizona fan, a Territorial Cup win is a nice consolation prize for not making a bowl game.

Utah's Devon Dampier won the Heisman Trophy over John Mateer (Oklahoma), Marcel Reed (Texas A&M) and Arch Manning (Texas).