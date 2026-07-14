"My success came from the team," Cole said. "It started with the front getting after the quarterback and forcing them to overthrow or make errant passes."

However, Cole said "it's no coincidence at all" that therapy led to success on the field.

"Once I started going to therapy and talking, it helped me become a better individual, better teammate, better person," he added. "Then it went on to me becoming a better player and the best version of myself come Saturdays.

"Contributing and giving my all to the team helped me in return. The coaches trust me and put me out there. We went up against any team on any given Saturday, so trusting me helped me out this past season."

Supporting student-athletes' mental health journeys is something Brennan doesn't take lightly. The Arizona coach said, "student-athletes have never been under more scrutiny than they are today."

"No one has ever had more access to the players than they do today," Brennan said. "They can get to them through Instagram, Twitter, whatever. That part of it is so different. Anything that can help them navigate through that time — because that's not normal, when 50,000 people are telling you that you're not good at what you're doing. I'm 100% supportive of any mental help or training that can help our players navigate that time in their life."

Cole will be one of Arizona's leaders at cornerback this season, along with transfers Tyrese Boss (Wyoming) and Dwight Bootle (Charlotte), who are "young in age, but have played a lot of college football. It'll be exciting to see them on the football field this year."