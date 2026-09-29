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– Arizona All-American point guard (2021) Aari McDonald was able to play three games for the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx last week, averaging 15.3 minutes and 7.3 points (although shooting 26% from the field) to prepare for the WNBA playoffs that begin Monday. McDonald, who missed five months with a lower leg injury, is the backup to star point guard Olivia Miles.

– Jacob Manu made 116 tackles for Arizona in 2023, leading the Pac-12 as he became an all-conference linebacker. He then transferred to Washington with Jedd Fisch. Last week, the fifth-year senior was named a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, which goes to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Manu has a 3.7 GPA at Washington. He also leads the Huskies through three games with 22 tackles.

– Arizona's 1990s All-American golfer Rory Sabbatini finished second in last week's PGA Tour Champions event at Pebble Beach. In his rookie year on the senior tour, Sabbatini has clinched a spot in the Schwab Cup playoffs that begin Oct. 23-25, a three-week competition that begins with the top 72 money winners and is eventually narrowed to 36 players for the championship Nov. 12-15 in the Schwab Cup in Phoenix. Sabbatini has won $816,209 in his first year on the Champions Tour, which currently ranks 19th.