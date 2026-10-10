A day later, The Athletic said Robinson “is on his way to Canton,” the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

What makes this all so crazy is that Robinson is just 24 years old. He hasn't entered the prime of his career.

Until I saw Robinson play his senior year at Salpointe, I thought Amphi High's Michael Bates (1986-88) could never be topped as the greatest running back in Tucson prep football. Bates gained 3,803 yards, then a city record, for Vern Friedli's juggernaut teams of the 1980s, a period in which Amphi won so many games by such wide margins that Bates often didn't play much of the second half.

Now I am rethinking my rankings of Tucson prep running backs. A few days ago, I asked Bates, a 5-time NFL Pro Bowl standout and 1992 Olympics bronze medalist at 200 meters, about his reaction to Robinson's rise to stardom. I mean, have you seen his Colgate and Sonic TV commercials and his many interviews on ESPN, ABC, NBC and FOX?

Said Bates: “Bijan makes it look so easy. It's like there's no stress on his body. He's effortless. He was the same way at Salpointe. I thought he had NFL skills when I saw him then.”

Robinson completed his Salpointe career with a state-record 7,036 rushing yards, surging past Tucson prep legends Ka'Deem Carey of CDO (5,701), Kevin Schmidtke of Mountain View (5,440) and other historic running backs such as Fred Sims and Vance Johnson of Sunnyside, Joel Favara, Fred Batiste, Hayzel Daniels and Art Acosta of Tucson, and Amphi's Mario Bates, Michael's younger brother.