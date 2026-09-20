That information was relayed to the UA sideline. Conveniently enough, the Wildcats were about to start their next drive.

Offensive coordinator Seth Doege dialed up a pass play. Fifita fired the ball to Isaiah Mizell near the right sideline.

Mizell gained 7 yards. Fifita had the record. Brent Brennan called a timeout to allow Fifita to exit the game. A video message from Foles appeared on the scoreboard. It was a lovely scene and a fitting tribute.

Brennan had said during the week that he wouldn’t go out of his way to ensure Fifita broke the record at home. But the stars aligned. And Brennan knew it was the right thing to do.

“We don't go into the game saying, ‘We're going to get him the record tonight,’ ” Brennan said. “We're focused on doing whatever we have to do to win the football game. But we came out of that last drive, and somebody said he's 2 yards from the record. So I just felt that as a program, we owe it to him to give him a chance to do that here.”

2. Warm reception

Fifita completed passes to 10 of his teammates.

None of them was named Giovanni Richardson.

Arizona’s receiving corps failed to step up when Richardson went down in the first quarter the previous Saturday at BYU. It was a major talking point entering the NIU game, which Richardson missed because of a leg injury.

Where was Tre Spivey? Where was Chris Hunter? Where was the depth Brennan had touted throughout the offseason?