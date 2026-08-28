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Expectations are a funny thing.

Unless you’re an Arizona football supporter seeking a repeat of a stellar season.

Stacking success has been rare for the Wildcats. Invariably, when they have a great season, the next one is ... not great.

And whatever happened in the previous season usually shapes our expectations for the next one.

After a 10-3 campaign in 2023, most figured Arizona would have another strong season in ’24 — even with a regime change. Instead, Brent Brennan’s first squad flopped, finishing 4-8.

Heading into last year, improvement seemed possible. No one — except maybe brash defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales — saw 9-4 coming.

Can these Wildcats — who return their head coach, all their coordinators and their star quarterback — buck history and win nine-plus games again? It’s only happened once in program history, in 1975 and ’76.

Arizona was in the WAC then. The 2026 Wildcats are entering their third season in the Big 12. Their schedule will be challenging to navigate — but not impossible.

What follows are predictions for every UA game this year. As the actual season progresses, we reserve the right to change our mind.

Game 1: Northern Arizona

When: Saturday, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Casino Del Sol Stadium

TV: ESPN+