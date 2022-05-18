 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio best bets

TV/radio best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball Illinois at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Mississippi State 4 p.m. SEC

Rutgers at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

LSU at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12A

UCLA at Oregon State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. ESPN

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. ESPN

Hockey Great Britain vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Kazakhstan 10 a.m. NHL

Lax (W) Florida at Maryland 9 a.m. ESPNU

Loyola (Md.) at Boston College 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

Syracuse at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPNU

Stony Brook at North Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

MLB Padres-Phillies or Cardinals-Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Mariners at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Cubs 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Draft Combine Noon ESPNN

Draft Combine 2 p.m. ESPN2

Celtics at Heat, Game 2 5:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Play. Lightning at Panthers, Game 2 4 p.m. TNT

Blues at Avalanche, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT

Soccer (M) EPL: Crystal Palace at Everton 11:45 a.m. USA

WNBA Wings at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+

RADIO THURSDAY

Baseball Arizona at Oregon 6 p.m. 1290-AM

NBA Play. Celtics at Heat, Game 2 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

