Arizona senior linebacker Taye Brown, has faced the Wildcats' QB1 in practice since he arrived in 2023, and said Fifita is "the best quarterback in the country and he's going to be up for the Heisman this year."

"It's great going up against that level of competition," Brown said. "Reading his eyes on pass drops, it's definitely hard, but it sets us up for the season."

Sometimes "you could have the greatest coverage, but his passes are perfect" and fit through tight windows to allow Arizona's pass catchers to make contested catches, said Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole.

"Watching him throw passes during the season and in the spring, it's like, 'How are you completing these passes?'" asked Cole. "Then again, it's Noah Fifita."

At Big 12 Media Days, we asked several coaches — from teams the Wildcats are facing this season — about their assessment of Fifita, his reputation around the conference and what makes him a challenging quarterback to face.

Kalani Sitake, BYU: "I keep thinking, 'When is he going to graduate?' I know the family, and I know Noah and how he's built. Nothing has surprised me about him. He's an amazing young man and a great talent. He's genuinely a great person and I appreciate that about him.

"The game is in a much better position because he's leading the way at Arizona. I'm just really proud of him. I think it's messed up because I could've played quarterback back in the day, but no one gave me a shot, so it's good to see him doing it and thriving. ... His timing, his quick release, his decision-making, it's one of a kind and next level.