FRISCO, Texas — Over the last few years, many Arizona football players and coaches sang the praises of UA quarterback Noah Fifita.
At Big 12 Media Days at Ford Center at "The Star" in Frisco, Texas, the global headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys, the Wildcats started their push for Fifita to receive preseason buzz for the Heisman Trophy.
"He's the greatest quarterback in the nation," said Arizona redshirt senior wide receiver Chris Hunter. "We do everything we can to make sure the whole world knows that."
Added Arizona wide receiver Tre Spivey: "We want to go out there and get him that Heisman. That's all we've been talking about, just making sure that Noah gets that Heisman this year."
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said the Wildcats' star quarterback, who was recently named a preseason All-Big 12 selection, "is the best story in college football."
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"He's an incredibly good football player, but he's also this rare human being that chooses the right things every day. He's a man of great faith. He's a great teammate. He's a great leader. He's super engaged in our community. He's got a nonprofit.
"He always finds ways to do extra, to give, and I think that's rare in today's day and age. I think so many kids are just taking all the time, and I get it, that's the culture; that's life. But this young man, he doesn't only kick ass on Saturdays, he kicks ass every single day of the week. He is as special as it gets."
But when Fifita is the opposing quarterback, what makes him, well, him?
"He's such a competitor and you have to deal with his willingness to stand in the pocket and deliver and take a blow, but also his willingness to escape on the run," Brennan said. "That's really, really hard."
Arizona senior linebacker Taye Brown, has faced the Wildcats' QB1 in practice since he arrived in 2023, and said Fifita is "the best quarterback in the country and he's going to be up for the Heisman this year."
"It's great going up against that level of competition," Brown said. "Reading his eyes on pass drops, it's definitely hard, but it sets us up for the season."
Sometimes "you could have the greatest coverage, but his passes are perfect" and fit through tight windows to allow Arizona's pass catchers to make contested catches, said Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole.
"Watching him throw passes during the season and in the spring, it's like, 'How are you completing these passes?'" asked Cole. "Then again, it's Noah Fifita."
At Big 12 Media Days, we asked several coaches — from teams the Wildcats are facing this season — about their assessment of Fifita, his reputation around the conference and what makes him a challenging quarterback to face.
Kalani Sitake, BYU: "I keep thinking, 'When is he going to graduate?' I know the family, and I know Noah and how he's built. Nothing has surprised me about him. He's an amazing young man and a great talent. He's genuinely a great person and I appreciate that about him.
"The game is in a much better position because he's leading the way at Arizona. I'm just really proud of him. I think it's messed up because I could've played quarterback back in the day, but no one gave me a shot, so it's good to see him doing it and thriving. ... His timing, his quick release, his decision-making, it's one of a kind and next level.
"He just finds ways to get things done. There are some throws he makes that not a lot of people in college football can do. He's got next-level talent, and then the anticipation of routes and his overall presence, he's one of the best quarterbacks that I've seen and one of the biggest problems we have to deal with."
Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia: "He's a great player. I remember seeing him and saying, 'I hope you're a senior. Oh, you're not? Dagummit!' He's been a highly productive player, one that's one of the best in U of A history.
"He seems like a great teammate, too, and the guys follow him. I don't want to play him. He's a great football player and we better have a good plan because he can make you look silly."
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech: "He's a freak, man. We actually talked about him last night at dinner. We were talking about our schedule and the teams we're playing, and of course, Arizona is a team that's coming to Lubbock. There's a reason he's the top quarterback returning in the conference.
"I think (offensive coordinator) Seth Doege deserves a lot of credit because (Fifita) was really good two years ago, but you could see how Seth used (Fifita) and how it made him a tougher player to defend. He's a little bit like Kyler Murray; he's tough to tackle, has great vision and does a great job moving the pocket.
"The depth of the pocket, he's hard to sack. He's like a great point guard, he can improvise. He can make a no-look pass or a no-look throw that you didn't see coming."
Collin Klein, Kansas State: "I think he's got elite arm talent. He's got good feet and has the ability to extend plays and make plays off-schedule. He's got a lot of experience and has competed in a lot of big games the last two years. I'm excited to watch him."
Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State: "I've only faced him. I thought when there was a coaching change (in 2024), there would be a change at quarterback. But nope. He's been there from the beginning, and he's a phenomenal player, great leader and a great person.
"He's consistent and he's going to be on the field and perform at a good level every single game. He's consistent. I don't know how many games he's missed. I couldn't tell you if he has even missed one game as a starter. That's hard in college football. For him to have the consistency that he's had — and playing at a high level — that's an unbelievable combination."
Extra points
– Fifita, on competing in the Manning Passing Academy last month: "It was a great experience. The relationships are the best part. You build relationships with quarterbacks that last a lifetime. ... It's spectacular because (Peyton Manning and Eli Manning) are two of the best to do it. Learning from them, there's always little nuggets you can take, whether it's mechanics or preparation."
– Brennan, on Fifita attending the Manning Passing Academy: "It's cool to talk to him about and listen to his takeaways and what that was for him. He works so hard at perfecting his craft and learning and growing and developing; that never stops for him. When he's in a situation like that, he gets to talk to other quarterbacks or Peyton Manning. That part of it is cool, and he gets to learn from somebody who did it an extremely high level for a long time."
– Arizona added junior college defensive back Harold Lusk to its 2026 roster. The 6-3, 200-pound Lusk recently played at Monterey Peninsula College (California), a program Arizona defensive assistant and former UA linebacker Ronnie Palmer led for five seasons before joining the staff last season.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports