“It’s incredibly mature,” St. Andrews said. “And he’s not the loudest guy in the room, which I also appreciate. But you can feel his intelligence and how much he cares. Good teammate. That’s what stands out the most so far.”

Burries signed his rookie deal late Sunday for the maximum 120% of the rookie scale, $29.2 million over four years (the first two years are guaranteed while the final two years on all first-round contracts are team options. Then he suited up Monday and scored 12 points in 16 minutes against Sacramento.

The performance set the table for a larger set of games as the team heads to Las Vegas for summer league beginning Friday against Miami.

And it has Burries excited for what’s to come with a young group of players that includes fellow 2026 lottery pick Nate Ament and 2025 second-round pick Bogoljub Marković.

“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” Burries said. “I feel like Coach (Jenkins) is a player's coach, it seems like. From just meeting him, I feel like he’s going to get the best out of his players. He’s going to hold you accountable, hold you to a high standard but let you play, be you.

“He has a plan for everybody.”

That plan, of course, includes Ament.

But unlike Burries, Ament had not been able to participate in team activities until the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. that brought him to Milwaukee became official Monday.