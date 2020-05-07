Sunday, May 22, 1927, front page: Lindbergh crosses the Atlantic

At Detroit, Charles' mother relaxed her steadily maintained attitude of silent confidence and through tears of joy declared his victory was "all that mattered."

AIRMAN CAUGHT FROM PLANE BY CHEERING CROWD

"Flying Fool" Goes to Sleep on His Feet After Leaving Ship

AFRAID OF "SANDMAN"

Declines Interview Except to Tell of Efforts to Keep Awake

PARIS, May 21 (AP) ─ Capt. Charles Lindbergh, the young American aviator, who hopped off from New York yesterday morning all alone in his monoplane, arrived in Paris tonight, safe and sound, as every one hoped he would.

The sandy-haired son of the middle west dropped down out of the darkness at LeBourget flying field, a few miles from Paris at 10:21 o'clock tonight (5:21 p. m. New York time), only 33½ hours after leaving Long Island ─ the first man in history to go from New York to Paris without changing his seat.

"It wasn't such a bad trip," he said, later at the American embassy. "I ran into some snow and ice in the early part; the rest wasn't so bad.