Three Points Restaurant

History: Good and excellent ratings since 2011 until receiving needs improvement ratings in March 2018 and November 2018, both followed by passes. Received probation rating Nov. 21 and a fail on Dec. 3.
What the inspector saw: Chef removed something from an egg with bare hands; cleaning items stored in hand-wash sink; dishwasher not dispensing sanitizer; slicer in kitchen encrusted with meat; multiple foods stored at unsafe cold temperatures; foods stored without date labels; insecticide stored in kitchen; mouse (still alive) in trap in kitchen; cloths used for sanitizing left on counter top; mouse droppings on floor in kitchen; waitress observed using her “vaporizer” in kitchen; no food protection manager certificate.
Follow-up: Passed a second follow-up inspection Dec. 10.
Comment: An employee said the problems have been resolved and that the restaurant passed the second follow-up inspection.