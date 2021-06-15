TV Best Bets for June 15

Revolution Rent
HBO, 9pm EST
This documentary follows Andy Señor Jr.’s journey of directing a stage production of Rent in Cuba, the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years.
The Flash: “Masquerade”
The CW, 8pm EST
Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth.
LEGO Masters: “Make and Shake”
FOX, 8pm EST
Structural integrity and beauty come together as teams are challenged to build a structure strong enough to withstand an earthquake in the new episode “Make and Shake.”
U.S. Olympic Trials: Swimming
NBC, 8pm EST
The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming continue with the finals of the men’s 200-meter freestyle, women’s 100-meter backstroke, men’s 100-meter backstroke and women’s 100-meter breaststroke. Qualifying heats air earlier on NBCSN.
Star of the Month: Cyd Charisse
TCM, beginning at 8pm EST, Catch a Classic!
Enjoy more of Cyd Charisse as this month’s Tuesday night salute to the legendary actress and dancer continues with another evening of her films. First, Charisse stars with Gene Kelly in the musical satire It’s Always Fair Weather (1955), which was codirected by Kelly and Stanley Donen, and boasts an Oscar-nominated musical score by André Previn. A rare downbeat musical, the film nonetheless remains a seminal entry in that genre thanks to its innovative dance routines. Charisse received a Best Actress — Comedy or Musical Golden Globe nomination for her performance in tonight’s next film, one of her most famous works — Silk Stockings (1957). The actress costars with Fred Astaire (in one of his last appearances in a musical) in this song-and-dance-filled adaptation of the classic 1939 film Ninotchka. Following that is the Judy Garland-led 1946 musical The Harvey Girls, featuring Charisse in one of her first credited roles. This is followed by a strong supporting performance from Charisse in the Esther Williams-starring 1948 romantic comedy On an Island With You. Tonight’s lineup concludes early tomorrow morning with another of Charisse’s most iconic appearances, as the long-legged woman in the green sequined dress and Louise Brooks hair who vamps Gene Kelly in the celebrated “Broadway Melody” ballet finale of Singin’ in the Rain (1952). Since costar Debbie Reynolds was not a trained dancer, Kelly chose Charisse to partner with him in this sequence, and that was one of the performances that helped solidify her as a star by the early ’50s.
Mental Samurai
FOX, 9pm EST
Host Rob Lowe welcomes a model, a former military man, a recent black belt in karate and a woman who lost her childhood home in Hurricane Dorian to take the Circle of Samurai challenge in tonight’s new episode.
Unsellable Houses: “Daycare Redo”
HGTV, 9pm EST
A homeowner looking to retire is having trouble selling her house that operates as a daycare because buyers can’t visualize the property as a family home. Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis step in to redefine the space into a cozy residence with a vintage farmhouse style that will attract homebuyers.
Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood
OWN, 9pm EST
Hosted by Oprah Winfrey and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, this two-hour special features conversations with everyday dads, special messages from celebrity fathers and musical performances to celebrate Black fathers everywhere.
Cruel Summer: “Hostile Witness”
Freeform, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeannette’s (Chiara Aurelia) worlds collide as the court date arrives, finally forcing the two young women to answer the question on everyone’s mind, but the answer comes with a price that not everyone can pay.
$50K Three Ways: “50 Shades of Bland”
HGTV, 10pm EST
Kevin and Melissa Senepole are college sweethearts with three young boys. They moved into their 2,700-square-foot Arlington Heights home thinking they could grow into it. Seven years later, the layout isn’t suitable for their family of five and they are desperate for a change. Melissa loves bold style while Kevin likes to keep things neutral. Interior design guru Tiffany Brooks comes to the rescue with three incredible forever home options for $50,000 that will make them celebrate their ability to compromise.
America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”
NBC, 10pm EST
The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofía Vergara and host Terry Crews. A variety of acts and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.