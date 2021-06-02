TV Best Bets for June 2

Too Large
discovery+, New Series!
This series introduces viewers to cases of dire obesity with oversized personalities to match. Seven desperate hopefuls, each weighing between 400 and 800 pounds, seek the help of renowned bariatric surgeon Dr. Charles Procter as they attempt to lose weight and change their lives forever. New episodes are available Wednesdays. The special two-hour series premiere introduces best friends Meghan and Vanessa. Despite their fun-loving energy and wit, both women are plagued by health problems. Weighing in at 496 pounds, Meghan is tired of living her life connected to an oxygen tank and wants to inspire Vanessa to join her in having bariatric surgery. However, at 440 pounds, Vanessa is not convinced by looking at the intense diet and exercise changes they need to make in order to meet Dr. Procter’s weight loss requirements prior to the surgery.
Kim’s Convenience
Netflix, Season Premiere/Series Finale!
The fifth and final season of this Canadian sitcom drops on Netflix for U.S. viewers today. The series follows members of a Korean Canadian family who deal with customers, each other and the evolving world around them while running a convenience store in Toronto. The cast includes Simu Liu, who stars in the title role of Marvel’s upcoming film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TCM Morning & Afternoon Movies: Let’s Go to the Beach
TCM, beginning at 6:45am EST, Catch a Classic!
As summer begins, many people’s thoughts might be turning toward the beach. If you can’t get there in person, Turner Classic Movies will bring the beach to you through a lineup of various film titles. But be warned: The beaches in these movies aren’t the idyllic paradises you might be dreaming of, but often feature beach-related horror, monsters or melancholy, and no lifeguard on duty to help you. The lineup begins with Ebirah, Horror of the Deep, a 1966 production from Japan’s Toho Studios that pits Godzilla against the titular threat, which is basically a giant shrimp/lobster sort of thing. Next is another monster movie, Creature From the Haunted Sea (1961), a Creature From the Black Lagoon knockoff directed by Roger Corman. The rest of the day at the beach includes The Sea Bat (1930); Doctor X (1932); Tormented (1960); The Pack (1977); Summer of ’42 (1971); Death Curse of Tartu (1966); and Bloodlust (1961). — Jeff Pfeiffer
Press Your Luck: “We Got Robots”
ABC, 8pm EST
Host Elizabeth Banks is back to help contestants try to win those big bucks. The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish whammy for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Josh Coleman (hometown: Bakersfield, California), Lacie Armstrong (hometown: Glendale, California) and Cassandra Willis (hometown: Riverside, California).
MasterChef: Legends
FOX, 8pm EST, Season Premiere!
Season 11 of MasterChef promises to be the most intense in the series’ history. Chef Gordon Ramsay, chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich have invited culinary legends Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto to raise the “steaks” of the competition. Only 15 home cooks will have the chance to impress the legends with all-new challenges, including a head-to-head battle with Ramsay.
Property Brothers: Forever Home: “Heart of the Family”
HGTV, 8pm EST
Family means everything to professional musician Josefina, and her Los Angeles home is where they all come together. However, the cramped flow and uneven floors make it tough for her sister, who uses a wheelchair, to move around, so Drew and Jonathan Scott open things up to create the perfect layout.
Life at the Waterhole: “Episode 3”
PBS, 8pm EST, Series Finale!
Learn how rain transforms the area into a lush grazing pasture, creating an abundance of food. Moderate weather makes it harder for predators, as prey can migrate further. With plenty of food available, mating and birthing seasons have arrived.
The $100,000 Pyramid
ABC, 9pm EST
This week, Saturday Night Live stars Rachel Dratch and Chris Redd compete for the winner’s circle, and Dr. Mehmet Oz squares off against his daughter Daphne Oz.
Family Karma
Bravo, 9pm EST, Season Premiere!
Bravo’s critically acclaimed series returns to explore the personal journeys of nine young Indian American friends trying to navigate life, friendship, careers and family. Their traditional parents and grandparents offer no shortage of unsolicited advice wrapped in love.
Nancy Drew: “The Echo of Lost Tears”
The CW, 9pm EST, Season Finale!
Carson (Scott Wolf), Ryan (Riley Smith) and the Drew Crew work together to help Nancy (Kennedy McMann).
Hunting Atlantis
Discovery Channel, 9pm EST, New Series!
The lost city of Atlantis has fascinated philosophers and historians for nearly 2,400 years. Now, with a new trail of evidence, expert Stel Pavlou and volcanologist Jess Phoenix set out on a quest to solve the greatest archaeological mystery of all time — the rediscovery of Atlantis. Pavlou is the author of the groundbreaking new theory on the date for Atlantis’ destruction near the beginning of the fifth millennium BCE. Phoenix’s expertise is in volcanic hazards. In this series, they travel around the world exploring ancient sites and uncovering clues in search of the legendary lost city.
Crime Scene Kitchen
FOX, 9pm EST
Another mouthwatering dessert has disappeared in tonight’s new episode, and it’s up to the contestants to use the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues to decode what was made. Teams must then re-create the recipe for celebrity judges, chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp, who will determine how closely their sweet treat matches the missing dessert — and how good it tastes! Joel McHale hosts.
Bargain Block: “Pride and Weird”
HGTV, 9pm EST
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas take some major risks with their next houses, but Keith isn’t one for conformity and isn’t going to temper his passion. He goes all out for a house dedicated to the best of Detroit, and a colorful abstract imaginative home.
The Titans That Built America: “United They Stand”
History, 9pm EST, Miniseries Finale!
The same businesses whose quest for power and profit led the country into a depression must now use their industrial might to build America’s war machine. To confront a global threat, the Titans must choose patriotism over profit and hand their factories over to the government.
NOVA: “Ship That Changed the World”
PBS, 9pm EST
Five centuries ago, the Age of Exploration and Europe’s imperial colonization of far-off lands was launched by a revolution in ship design that made long-distance ocean voyages practical. But exactly how this momentous innovation happened eludes historians. Now, the excavation of a rare intact wreck discovered off the coast of Sweden offers vital new clues to a maritime mystery.
VICE VERSA: The Neglected Pandemic, 40 Years of HIV & AIDS
Vice, 9pm EST
Jonathan Van Ness (Queer Eye) narrates this two-hour documentary that takes a comprehensive look at what it is to be HIV-positive in America in 2021. Through personal accounts and insights from different communities, organizations, races, genders and sexual orientations, the program showcases the front lines of scientific advancements in the field and the reality of the experience. Exploring the truth behind the statistics, viewers will be taken across the United States to meet those living with HIV/AIDS, such as Hamilton star and activist Javier Muñoz, and the advocates fighting for better civil rights for the affected communities.
Court Cam Presents Under Oath
A&E, 10pm EST, New Series!
It is incredibly rare for a defendant to take the stand during a trial in their own defense, and in this new series, viewers are given an unprecedented look at defendants fighting for their freedom with their words. Hosted by Dan Abrams, each episode will cover everything from firsthand defendant testimony, juxtaposed with contentious cross-examination, to the final verdict.
A Million Little Things: “
ABC, 10pm EST
When Gary once again acts as the glue that keeps this friend group together, he discovers that it is taking a toll on his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Sophie leans on Rome to process her dad’s struggles and choices and how they might influence her own life.
Married at First Sight: Unmatchables
Lifetime, 10pm EST, Season Finale!
Momma’s boy Frank is an over-thinking perfectionist who’s not confident with himself or the men he dates; Sam is an eccentric wildflower who is all over the place. Dr. Viviana and Pastor Cal have to rein Sam in, while pushing Frank to let loose.
Human: The World Within: “React”
PBS, 10pm EST, Series Finale!
Discover how the technology of the brain and nervous system shapes our experience of the world. Through the stories of a boxer, a first responder, a cell tower climber and a man with a bionic limb, this episode goes deep into the universe of the most powerful machine on earth: the human brain and the vast nervous system it controls.