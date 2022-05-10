What to Watch 051522

Sunday, May 15

Conversations With Friends

Hulu

New Series!

This series based on Sally Rooney’s book follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Also stars Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke. All 12 episodes are available today.

Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry

Magnolia Network, 10am

New Series!

Artist Helen Dealtry offers a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series in which she shares the how-to of her original creations from start to finish. Back-to-back half-hour episodes air Sunday mornings beginning today.

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400

FS1, 3pm Live

Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and other top Cup Series stars race for 267 laps around the Kansas Speedway tri-oval for the AdventHealth 400.

MLB Baseball: San Francisco at St. Louis

ESPN, 7pm Live

Sunday Night Baseball is at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, where Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals.

2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

Shudder, 7pm

The annual ceremony recognizing the year’s best in horror film and television returns, with actor David Dastmalchian (Dune, The Suicide Squad) again serving as host. Presenters include Dee Wallace, Joe Lo Truglio, Bryan Fuller and Joe Dante. Among this year’s nominees across various categories are the films Candyman and Last Night in Soho, and the series Chucky and Midnight Mass.

The Nature of Romance

UPtv, 7pm

Original Film!

Travel writer Jackie (Kimberly Daugherty) goes luxury “glamping” with her best friend, Annette (Breanne Hill). When she arrives at the nature reserve, she bumps into devilishly handsome park ranger Sean (Brant Daugherty), who offers to be Jackie’s guide in the hope that she will write an article. It’s a bumpy ride at first, but as the pair embark on their adventure, sparks soon fly.

Duncanville: “(Work) Marriage Story”

FOX, 7:30pm

Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) becomes jealous of Annie’s (voice of Amy Poehler) work husband. Bowen Yang and Andrew Rannells provide guest voices in the new episode “(Work) Marriage Story.”

The Equalizer

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 2 finale “Exposed,” McCall’s (Queen Latifah) determination to apprehend Mason Quinn (Chris Vance) veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. The Equalizer has been renewed for Seasons 3 and 4.

Riverdale: “Chapter One Hundred and Nine: Venomous”

The CW, 8pm

With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea). Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush.

The Simpsons: “Meat Is Murder”

FOX, 8pm

