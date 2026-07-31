Now that the hot and very hot weather has arrived, what should we be doing in the hot summer months in our gardens?
Mostly we should do as our plants are doing and just be. In this heat, most plants just want to survive and rest. If you see signs of stress, like wilting leaves, leaf drop or discoloration, check to see they are getting enough of water. Overwatered plants will show leaves that are curled or puckered and sometimes yellowing. If you see signs of pests, like holes or spotting, check the undersides of the leaves for eggs or actual bugs to see if you can determine what they are. If not, you can call the Pinal County Master Gardeners and they can help you identify it. 541-231-4047
In the meantime, a good hard spray of water all over the plant, paying attention to the undersides of the leaves, will usually take care of most pests. Some plants may appreciate some shade cloth during some of these hot days. Use 40% or greater and be sure to secure it to stakes with clips so it won’t blow in the winds.
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Unless you are deadheading roses, or removing spent blossoms, you should not be doing any pruning at this time. If you see a dead or dying branch on a shrub, that can be removed back to the main branch, being sure to leave a 1-inch collar so the cut will heal properly. Eucalyptus, Mesquite and Palo Verde trees can be trimmed during this time.
Check your irrigation lines for leaks. Perhaps you need to add a dripper around a plant for more water. Lines, especially the ¼ inch lines should not be exposed to the sun as it will dry them out very quickly and they will crack and leak.
Also, now that we’ve had some monsoon rains, guess what? The weeds are back! Now is a good time to pull by hand if you can, but if you are using a spray weed product, be sure to never do it when there is even a slight breeze. Weed killers can travel long distances on very little breeze, to other plants or shrubs, and even to your neighbor’s yard and may do damage on plants not intended. It’s best to use a hooded sprayer head and get down close to the ground with the spray when the wind is calm.
So, now for some club business. Since many residents are travelling or out of town for the summer, our garden talks for Sunday, July 26 and Sunday, August 23 have been cancelled. We will resume in September – the topic, date and time to be announced. The SaddleBrooke Garden Club welcomes new members so bring a friend.
Please check out our website at: sbgardeningclub.weebly.com where there is a great deal of information and resources for gardening here in the desert. You can also find the membership application form there as well.
Our club is in transition at this time, as our founder and current President, Bob Kumza will be leaving us very soon. We appreciate all he has done for the past two years to bring this club to fruition. We are looking for club members who are willing to serve in various capacities with a lot of assistance from our transition team. If you have some time to give and would like to step up, please contact any of the following members: Lori Gregor - lbrkgregor@msn.com (970) 201-4441, Laverne Zahuranec - hollycalimolly@gmail@gmail.com; Karen Parks - khp4765@gmil.com (425) 503-2255 or Carmen Konkle - sckonkle@gmail.com (510) 821-4432.