Prefer us on Google Learn More

Now that the hot and very hot weather has arrived, what should we be doing in the hot summer months in our gardens?

Mostly we should do as our plants are doing and just be. In this heat, most plants just want to survive and rest. If you see signs of stress, like wilting leaves, leaf drop or discoloration, check to see they are getting enough of water. Overwatered plants will show leaves that are curled or puckered and sometimes yellowing. If you see signs of pests, like holes or spotting, check the undersides of the leaves for eggs or actual bugs to see if you can determine what they are. If not, you can call the Pinal County Master Gardeners and they can help you identify it. 541-231-4047

In the meantime, a good hard spray of water all over the plant, paying attention to the undersides of the leaves, will usually take care of most pests. Some plants may appreciate some shade cloth during some of these hot days. Use 40% or greater and be sure to secure it to stakes with clips so it won’t blow in the winds.

Unless you are deadheading roses, or removing spent blossoms, you should not be doing any pruning at this time. If you see a dead or dying branch on a shrub, that can be removed back to the main branch, being sure to leave a 1-inch collar so the cut will heal properly. Eucalyptus, Mesquite and Palo Verde trees can be trimmed during this time.

Check your irrigation lines for leaks. Perhaps you need to add a dripper around a plant for more water. Lines, especially the ¼ inch lines should not be exposed to the sun as it will dry them out very quickly and they will crack and leak.