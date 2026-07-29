Koerperich said he does not fault teachers who choose to work through staffing agencies, saying “they’re probably making what every teacher should be making.”

“They’re probably making $70,000 to $80,000 a year or more to teach math or science or whatever it might be. But, you know, if we could do that for everybody, then we wouldn’t have a market.”

For Huitt, the market built on desperation that Koerperich describes points to something more fundamental than a staffing problem.

“It’s like it’s a Band-Aid,” she said.

“It’s really important for us to prioritize how we fund education,” Huitt said, saying low pay for educators is exacerbating the issue. “If we could take a look at that as a state, I think it would be valuable. And then we wouldn’t have the need to have a stopgap solution for emergency situations.”

Huitt said the post-COVID years were the worst of it, but the district is still relying on the agencies to find certified teachers. “It’s a little bit better now,” she said.

When a position opens, the agencies move fast. According to Huitt, candidates are typically identified within 24 to 48 hours. After a candidate interviews directly with the school principal and both sides agree on the fit, the teacher can be in front of students within about a week, completing onboarding with the agency rather than the district.

According to Hernandez, the teachers are on the vendor’s payroll, not the district’s.