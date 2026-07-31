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SaddleBrooke Community Outreach awarded Miami Memorial Library a $2,000 grant to support half the cost of a program to bring American history and civic education to life for students outside the traditional classroom. Centered on the theme of America’s 250th anniversary, the program ran from January through April with monthly themed sessions designed to deepen students' connection to social studies through hands-on, experiential learning. Over the course of the program, the library hosted 12 sessions with a total attendance of 152. Out of that total, 84% of the students attended six or more sessions and actively participated in program components.

Highlights of the interactive program included a Declaration of Independence-themed escape room that challenged students to think critically about the founding of our nation, creative writing activities that encouraged students to reflect on civic responsibility and their own identity as Americans, and art projects celebrating landmarks, historical figures, and the ideals that have shaped the United States. Each session was carefully designed to connect academic content with creative, student-centered experiences that sparked curiosity and imagination.

Books were purchased and distributed to all participating students to build personal home libraries and keep students connected to reading and learning beyond the library’s walls. The social studies-themed titles were chosen to be high-interest and age-appropriate, reinforcing program concepts and encouraging students to continue exploring American history and civics at home.