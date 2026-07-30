Despite the chaos as their set was ending, Zelisko recalls Jane’s Addiction and Ice-T as the highlights of the day.

“But the sum of the parts was greater than any of the individual acts as far as I was concerned,” he says. “The fact that they were chosen or agreed to be there said a lot about them and what Perry thought of them. And he was really good at that. It was a really cool show. It wasn't so much about any one band being great or bigger than the other or better than the other. They were all part of the fabric. That’s what made it so unique and so cool."

It was a paradigm shift that, as Spin would later note, ushered alternative music and culture into the mainstream (for better or worse).

"It was like a pushback against the conventional type of shows because it added so many different features to it," Zelisko says. "Multiple bands, different styles. The arts and crafts and all the rest of that stuff. And to me, the audience was the show. It was some great people watching. They really dressed up. But nobody had any idea how big it would get. I think Perry did. Perry had a real idea."

Years later, in 2015, Farrell told The Arizona Republic he regretted the decision to retire Jane’s Addiction at the time.

“You break a band up, people quickly forget about you,” Farrell said. “It’s amazing. We were riding high, on top of the world, if you think about it, headlining Lollapalooza, the festival we started. We changed the course of music history, really, with alternative music. In comes Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, hip-hop. And then, I just disappeared. I could have used those years, as a careerist, to really establish myself. So that’s what I do regret, is that career-wise, it seemed like it was, like, a suicidal move. But I was a young man and very self-absorbed, I’ll be honest with you.”