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Q: We are selling our home, and the buyer’s appraisal just came back $30,000 below the price we agreed on. Now the buyer is demanding that we drop the price to match the appraisal. We priced the house fairly and had multiple offers. Do we have to give in? — Carol

A: Few things deflate the excitement of an accepted offer faster than a low appraisal, especially when you know other buyers were willing to pay the same price.

The good news is that a low appraisal starts a negotiation. It does not automatically end your deal or set a new price.

Start by reading your contract. Most purchase agreements include an appraisal or financing contingency that clearly outlines what happens if the appraisal comes in low.

Most contracts allow the buyer to cancel and recover the deposit. Others allow the buyer to cancel only if the lender will not make the loan. I’ve seen a few that even require the seller to lower the price to match the appraisal.

The contract will control what happens next, and the wording matters because it shows who actually holds the leverage in this conversation.

Before you negotiate, request a copy of the appraisal report. Appraisers are human, and reports sometimes miss recent sales, use poor comparable sales or overlook upgrades.

Your real estate agent can compile a list of better comparable sales and ask the lender to reconsider the value.

This step costs nothing and occasionally resolves the entire problem.

In the likely event the appraisal stands, you have several options.