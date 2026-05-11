Nationwide, Canadian carriers reduced capacity on routes to and from the U.S. by about 10%, with East Coast and Midwest airports most likely to lose routes, said Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of passenger rights company AirHelp. For instance, there were 65% fewer flights between Montreal and New York City in 2025 than there were in 2024.

While most Canadian routes from Phoenix remain intact, airlines reduced the frequency of flights. WestJet cut summer flights to Vancouver, British Columbia and Edmonton, Alberta; airline spokeswoman Julia Kaiser said WestJet saw "no indication" that slower demand for Canadian travel to the U.S. would recover in the near future.

Low-cost carrier Porter Airlines, which launched service out of Sky Harbor in October 2024 with year-round flights to Toronto, is the only Canadian airline to add routes between Phoenix and Canada since January 2025. It introduced seasonal service to Vancouver and Ottawa, Ontario for the winter 2026 season.

Vancouver flights will return for winter 2027, which will also include new seasonal routes to Calgary and Edmonton, both in Alberta.

Porter is the only Canadian carrier with passenger growth at Sky Harbor over the last three months, airport data showed.

What's next for Canadian tourism in Arizona?

Evidence suggests the declines will extend into 2026.

From January to March, about 3.5 million Canadians returned from travel to the U.S. via automobile, about 600,000 fewer than the first three months of 2025 and about 1.7 million fewer than the first three months of 2024, according to Statistics Canada.