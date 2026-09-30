Prefer us on Google Learn More

Don’t be fooled by the cooler autumn weather or the rain.

The stress of this summer’s heat has been taking out citrus trees, peaches and even pomegranates. Just like it did last summer and the summer before that, going back years now.

And if the trees didn’t die, it’s probably because we poured water on them, a weekly deep watering in many cases, thousands of gallons into the ground for an eventual harvest of maybe several dozen fruits per tree.

I get it: I have three citrus trees, two pomegranates and a tiny pineapple guava I’ve been nurturing for years. In fact, I was deep-watering the tangerine tree with city water while reading stories in the Star about PFAS pollution in Tucson’s groundwater and cuts to our Colorado River supply.

That’s what prompted me to call a handful of experts and ask them whether we should even be trying to grow what we used to in Tucson. Collectively, their answer was no; it’s time to change. We have too much heat and too little water to squander it on inefficiently growing a relative few fruits.

In fact, when I asked Deborah North, a master gardener affiliated with Pima County Cooperative Extension, if she would plant citrus now, her answer was a firm no, because of the water it takes to keep the trees alive.

“I think it’s something that people should be rethinking because to water to three feet of depth, that is a lot of water,” she said. “We just really need to be strongly thinking – what value are we getting out of our trees?”

As we enter the ideal tree-planting time of year, she recommends starting with native trees.