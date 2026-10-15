With the funding, DTP plans to launch two transportation services between parking facilities and downtown activities, including a free weekend shuttle and smaller six- and four-passenger golf carts.

The investments are part of an effort to make downtown “clean, welcoming and accessible,” county documents said.

In recent months, the city has been touting similar plans to improve aesthetics in urban corridors. A focus of their new Transit Safety and Security Action Plan is the physical appearance and cleanliness of bus stops.

One area of investment in the county partnership includes equipping Downtown Tucson Partnership’s purple shirt ambassadors with mobile cleaning carts, in an effort to “increase the visibility of cleaning services at street level,” according to county documents.

County employee raises

The majority of Tuesday’s discussion involved Lesher’s recommendations for investing in county employees. Lone Republican Steve Christy tried to garner support for committing $250 in county funds to employees who want to open Invest America accounts for their children.

The investment accounts are part of President Trump's initiative to increase financial literacy and build generational wealth. Christy did not receive any support in the form of votes, but Supervisor Rex Scott said he was interested in county staff looking into similar investment initiatives.

Lesher recommended nearly $9 million go towards employee retention and raising the pay of county employees who make under $45,000 a year.