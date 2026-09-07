A pair of nurses spoke with police about the poor conditions the octogenarian was found in when they moved her to hospice, according to court documents. The first nurse found Elenz nonverbal and immobile, with maggots coming out of her skin, in "soiled" underwear, fleas jumping on the bed and flies circling above, according to charging documents.

"The most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life," this first nurse told police as she cried, according to court documents.

A second nurse, who came to the home to help, told police that Elenz's condition was "by far the worst" she had ever seen, according to charging documents.

Page seemed irritated by the first nurse's request for clean water, towels and other cleaning items, the first nurse told police, according to court documents. Page seemed annoyed and frustrated when he was asked to help them, the second nurse told police, according to court documents.

As the first nurse struggled to get Page’s mother out of bed, Page was texting photographic nude images of himself to what charging documents described as “a sexting contact.” Between the nurse’s arrival and his mother’s transport to hospice, Page sent 60 messages from his phone, court documents said. Most were to “sexting contacts,” many of them sexually explicit.

Elenz moaned in pain but was otherwise unresponsive while at the hospice as documentation described maggots in open wounds and she was diagnosed with malnutrition, according to charging documents. Notes and anecdotes indicated Page briefly visited the hospice, documents said.