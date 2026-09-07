An Arizona man was jailed after police said his mother died after being found with maggots crawling on her in a flea-infested bed. All the while, the unemployed ex-con sexted and sent gifts to multiple women, according to police.
Allen Louis Page, 64, of Chandler, was charged in suspicion of second-degree murder in the Sept. 21, 2025, death of his 84-year-old mother, Mary Elenz, according to court records. He also faces felony charges of vulnerable adult abuse and theft from a vulnerable adult, the records show.
Elenz died at a Phoenix-area hospice about three days after being taken there by facility nurses from her home in the area of Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler, according to court documents. Page had made arrangements for Elenz to be taken to the hospice, documents said.
Neglect led to woman's death, report says
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The medical examiner determined Elenz's cause of death was pneumonia by way of multiple skin wounds, with the manner of death ruled undetermined, according to court documents.
"Harm can occur either via direct acts against a person or due to acts of omission (neglect). Given the findings in this case, neglect played a significant role in the death of this person," read the report on Elenz by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner, according to charging documents.
An investigation into Elenz's death started shortly after when the medical examiner alerted Chandler police, according to charging documents. A medical examiner's office employee's notes stated Page told them he was on a five-day trip before finding his mother nonverbal and immobile, according to court documents.
Son never visited mom in hospice, court docs say
A pair of nurses spoke with police about the poor conditions the octogenarian was found in when they moved her to hospice, according to court documents. The first nurse found Elenz nonverbal and immobile, with maggots coming out of her skin, in "soiled" underwear, fleas jumping on the bed and flies circling above, according to charging documents.
"The most horrific thing I've ever seen in my life," this first nurse told police as she cried, according to court documents.
A second nurse, who came to the home to help, told police that Elenz's condition was "by far the worst" she had ever seen, according to charging documents.
Page seemed irritated by the first nurse's request for clean water, towels and other cleaning items, the first nurse told police, according to court documents. Page seemed annoyed and frustrated when he was asked to help them, the second nurse told police, according to court documents.
As the first nurse struggled to get Page’s mother out of bed, Page was texting photographic nude images of himself to what charging documents described as “a sexting contact.” Between the nurse’s arrival and his mother’s transport to hospice, Page sent 60 messages from his phone, court documents said. Most were to “sexting contacts,” many of them sexually explicit.
Elenz moaned in pain but was otherwise unresponsive while at the hospice as documentation described maggots in open wounds and she was diagnosed with malnutrition, according to charging documents. Notes and anecdotes indicated Page briefly visited the hospice, documents said.
A hospice nurse called Page and told him Elenz was dying, and he told her to call him when his mother was dead, according to court documents. Facility records indicated Page did not visit Elenz in person, according to charging documents. Page continued sexting as his mother died in hospice, documents added.
As Elenz's condition worsened, Page spent an "inordinate" amount of time viewing pornography and communicating with purported women online, according to court documents.
Suspect controlled victim's money, charging docs say
When police questioned Page, he gave conflicting accounts of when he had last changed Elenz’s diaper, initially saying it was four days before her death, then three days, and finally that it could have been as long as a week, according to court documents. Charging documents said Elenz’s bedroom was “soiled.” Page had also discarded her mattress before police could examine it, court records said.
Page did not have reported job earnings since 2022 and told police he had been unemployed for years, but told a detective he controlled Elenz's finances, according to court documents.
Financial records showed that for the last five months of Elenz's life, her Social Security check payment would be transferred to Page for charges that were booked under his name, court documents said. Page's expenses did not appear related to the caregiving of Elenz, according to court documents.
The bulk of expenses went to cell phone service, the music-streaming app Spotify, mobile game purchases, fast food, fuel, retail and digital transactions, charging documents said. Page rewarded women he never met in person with gift cards after receiving nude images from them, according to charging documents.
Prior abuse investigations closed, records say
Page was at the center of an ultimately unsubstantiated 2019 investigation by the Arizona Department of Economic Security's adult protective services, according to charging documents.
Page faced allegations that he was neglecting Elenz, taking her money, failing to provide her with medication and keeping her in substandard conditions, according to court documents. Her primary care physician indicated she was a vulnerable adult unable to make "complex" medical or financial decisions and was diagnosed with major depression, arthritis, neuropathy and kidney disease, court documents said.
Three additional reports of alleged abuse or neglect involving Page were filed through 2023. All three were closed as unsubstantiated, according to court documents,
Elenz signed a form in February 2023 in which Page was given medical power of attorney, court documents added.
On three separate occasions earlier in 2025, Elenz was hospitalized after Page personally called 911 twice and was present when his wife called for help for his mother, according to court documents. The couple did not follow their in-home nursing service’s advice to call 911 until 24 hours later, the documents said. At the time, Elenz was found in “extremely soiled” bedding and reported that she had not gotten out of bed in two months.
Elenz was hospitalized in early May 2025 and was diagnosed with several conditions, including an inability to walk, a kidney injury and hypertension, according to court documents.
Booked, arrested and bond set
Page was convicted of drug sales in 1997 in New York, according to charging documents.
Page was arrested Aug. 27 at the home where Elenz died and booked into jail the following day, according to jail records and court documents.
As of Sept. 5, Page was being held on a $1 million bond in a Maricopa County jail, according to jail records. Page had a preliminary court hearing set for Sept. 8, according to court records.