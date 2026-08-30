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President Donald Trump said "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker will be reported to the Federal Communications Commission over her coverage of his endorsements ahead of the midterm elections.

"Kristen Welker, the Unpopular 'Hostess' of the once great Meet the Press, now considered Meet the Fake Press, just stated that Donald Trump has 'mixed results' on his Endorsements of Candidates, when the recent WINS of Darline Graham and Mike Mazzei, stand at 100% for the U.S. Senate, and 98% for the U.S. House," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Aug. 30.

Trump added, "Because of this purposeful inaccuracy, she will be reported to the FCC for rebuke or punishment. Unfortunately, she is not the only one."

USA TODAY has reached out to NBC for comment.

The FCC is an independent agency that oversees broadcast, radio and other networks. Disney and ABC sued the agency over what they called an unconstitutional “retaliatory campaign” against the network in an Aug. 18 lawsuit. Critics say the FCC has become increasingly political during Trump's second term under the leadership of Brendan Carr.

In early June, Trump made headlines when he abruptly exited an "MTP" interview with Welker after a tense back-and-forth, when the NBC anchor pushed back on the president's comments about California election security.