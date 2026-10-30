Attorneys for Pike, one of whom was with her throughout the execution day, said it took more than an hour for the IV team to set the lines, and they used at least seven needles. Afterwards, attorneys said Pike's arms were badly swollen, bruised and blistered, possibly from the execution drug leaking into her arm tissue instead of circulating through her bloodstream.

Christa Pike's full statement: 'I am trying to heal'

The following is Christa Pike's full statement, released one month after her attempted execution.

One month ago on September 30, I walked into the execution chamber at Riverbend men’s prison prepared to die. I had made my peace. I had told the people who loved me, supported me and stood by me through the years I was grateful for them. I had also told the people in the room and who were there to witness my execution that I was leaving them in loving kindness.

Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain. There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak. And the pain isn't just physical. There is pain in my mind and in my soul.

I had not contemplated life beyond that night, and I’m deeply hurt by the incompetence that has put so many people in this terrible position. I continue to think about my victim’s family and the terrible pain and loss they have endured.

I am recovering, and I know that I am getting stronger. But healing is not the same as being okay.