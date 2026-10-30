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The Justice Department plans to dispatch election monitors to Maricopa County on Election Day.

The county attorney requested that this time they don’t send anyone who has pleaded guilty to an election crime.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell's office made the request after it learned that an election monitor who visited Maricopa County during the July 21 primary had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for an election-related criminal offense a decade earlier.

“We trust that the DOJ was not aware of his guilty plea prior to sending him as a monitor,” Deputy County Attorney Joseph La Rue wrote in a letter to the Justice Department.

The monitor was David Levin, La Rue said in the letter. The Florida lawyer and cyber expert pleaded guilty in 2016 to a misdemeanor charge for hacking into an elections website, according to news reports. He called the move a “political stunt” at the time.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The revelation comes at a time when the Justice Department is planning to send election monitors to Maricopa County again for the Nov. 3 general election, according to emails obtained by The Republic.

It’s part of a larger plan to send election monitors to Arizona polling places on Election Day, including a team of two to Navajo County.

Anelise Powers, a lawyer for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, is supervising the Arizona effort. She alerted Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarrett of the plan to send monitors in an Oct. 20 email.