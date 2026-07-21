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NEW YORK — The World Cup is finished, but NFL players hope grass fields are not.

After football venues, including the Giants and Jets’ MetLife Stadium, swapped out synthetic turf for natural grass for the global soccer tournament, big-name players, including Breece Hall, George Kittle and Jonathan Taylor, urged the NFL to stick with grass.

“Grass looks great at MetLife! Can we keep it that way @NFL?? Would appreciate it thanks,” the San Francisco 49ers tight end Kittle wrote on social media as he attended Sunday afternoon’s World Cup final in East Rutherford, N.J.

Hall — the Jets’ star running back who recently signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension — reposted Kittle’s message with a simple one of his own.

“PLEASE,” Hall wrote.

Players including Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, former Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and former Giants safety Julian Love used the hashtag #WorthTheCost in their online pleas.

“Natural grass isn’t out of reach. Prioritizing players shouldn’t be either!” wrote the Indianapolis Colts running back Taylor — a post Hall retweeted.

Grass is more expensive to maintain than turf, and the latter offers stadiums more versatility to host events such as concerts.

But the NFL Players Association has long advocated for natural grass, contending it is easier on the players’ bodies. In May, NFLPA executive director JC Tretter said 92% of the approximately 1,700 players they polled preferred grass to turf.