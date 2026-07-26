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PHOENIX — Richard Fletcher, 61, was found dead at South Mountain Park after he did not return from a morning hike on Saturday, Phoenix police said.

At about 5:12 p.m. July 25, officers received a missing person report for a South Mountain hiker, according to Lt. Vincent Lewis, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department.

The caller said Fletcher left to hike at about 5 a.m. and lost phone contact with him at about 2 p.m. when Fletcher's phone battery died.

Police found Fletcher’s vehicle unoccupied at the Phoenix Pima Canyon Trailhead, Lewis said, which is in the northeast section of the park near 48th Street and Guadalupe Road.

A cyclist later found Fletcher unresponsive along National Trail, according to Lewis. Phoenix fire crews hiked to the scene and determined Fletcher could not be resuscitated, according to spokesperson Capt. DJ Lee.

Police found no apparent signs of trauma or foul play, Lewis said. Crews delayed recovering Fletcher’s body because of safety concerns after dark, and Phoenix Air Rescue airlifted his body from the trail the next day, according to Lewis.

Fletcher’s condition and where he was found appeared consistent with a heat-related or medical event, investigators said. The Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner will determine how he died, Lewis said.

Around the time Fletcher was reported missing, extremely high temperatures peaked for the day, as the ambient air was approximately 116 degrees at nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

Other hikers have died on Arizona trails this summer