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WASHINGTON − President Donald Trump said he will visit the Pentagon on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and won't attend the annual Sept. 11 ceremony at Ground Zero in New York.

Trump confirmed his plans to reporters Aug. 28 but wouldn't say why he's not going to the remembrance ceremony at the World Trade Center. "Because I'm going to the Pentagon," he said when asked by a reporter.

The New York Times reported one reason Trump is bypassing the New York ceremony is because he wanted to deliver remarks at the event, but the ceremony since 2012 has barred remarks from politicians to keep the event nonpartisan and focused on remembering the victims.

Trump strongly disputed the assertion in a lengthy post on Truth Social and vowed to include it in a defamation lawsuit against The Times filed last year. "This is more Corrupt News, I’ve been to New York many times over the years, and no one ever speaks, it’s a 'solemn ceremony!'" Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance plans to be in New York for the 9/11 ceremony, the White House said.

According to the Times report, logistical considerations also factored into Trump's decision to skip the New York ceremony. Remaining in Washington better accommodates a planned departure the next day to his golf course in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he is attending the Irish Open tournament.

Of the nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11, 2,753 died at the World Trade Center, 184 died at the Pentagon and 140 people died when their hijacked plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.