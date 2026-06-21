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A group of astronomers in Arizona has tapped into artificial intelligence in order to gain more insights into one of the most well-known phenomena in the night sky.

Streaking meteors burning up in the atmosphere regularly dazzle skywatchers across the world, especially during the peak activity of famous showers like the Perseids and Geminids. Now, modern data collection techniques relying on AI are revealing more information about the physical nature and origin of the phenomena when they're still meteoroids shed from asteroids and comets in space.

And researchers at the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff are the ones driving the innovation.

“Meteors have been observed for centuries, but only recently have we had datasets large and detailed enough to apply modern machine-learning methods,” Lowell Observatory researcher Sam Hemmelgarn, who led a new study, said in a statement. “This allows us to extract physical information that was previously hidden in the data.”

Here's what to know about how AI technology is powering a surge of insights into meteors, and how Lowell is at the center of its use.

Astronomers at Lowell analyze 28K meteor events

The Lowell Observatory, which astronomer Percival Lowell founded in 1894, may be famous as the place where Pluto was discovered. Now, it's where astronomers are using AI and machine-learning techniques to revolutionize how meteors are categorized.

To validate their new method, a group of researchers drew on more than 28,000 meteor events, including meteor showers, recorded in 2023 at Lowell.