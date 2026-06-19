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In 2026, more than a dozen Arizona restaurants and bakeries received national attention and recognition for being among the best in the U.S. for burgers, brunch and pizza. A fine dining restaurant even received a Michelin-like recognition for a cocktail program so good that it was awarded a pin of excellence.

Two pizza shops were among the top 50 in the U.S., three doughnut shops were listed among the top 100, and a burger restaurant was among the 16 best burger spots worth a detour or even a pilgrimage. A hidden gem brunch restaurant was chosen among the top 20 brunch places in America and a dive bar was one of the top classic restaurants.

Not quite halfway through the year, and it's already off to a good start for Arizona restaurants. Here's a closer look at all the places that got national love.

Blooming Doughnuts

Blooming Doughnuts, with 54 types of doughnuts, was among DoorDash's list of 100 top-rated local donut shops across the United States.

Details: 9820 W. Lower Buckeye Road, Tolleson. 623-936-7488, facebook.com/bloomingdonutstolleson.

Christopher's

Christopher's at Wrigley Mansion was named among the 28 most romantic restaurants in the country on a USA TODAY list.

Details: 2501 E. Telawa Trail; 602-522-2344, wrigleymansion.com/christophers.

Craft 64

Craft 64 was named among the best pizzerias in the U.S. by 50 Top Pizza for the sixth consecutive year. The pizzeria was praised for service, ambience, the quality of dough and the generosity of ingredients.