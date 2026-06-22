One of the questions I hear most often is: How do I know if this is normal aging or something more?

While some changes in memory can occur with age, Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging. More concerning signs may include memory loss that disrupts daily life, difficulty managing finances, trouble completing familiar tasks, poor judgment, misplacing things and being unable to retrace steps, or noticeable changes in mood, personality or behavior.

That doesn't automatically mean Alzheimer's disease. Many medical conditions can affect memory and thinking, some of which are treatable. But if something feels different, trust your instincts and start the conversation with a healthcare provider. An evaluation can help determine whether symptoms are related to Alzheimer's disease or another condition.

I often tell families that while we are still searching for a cure, there is much we can do. Earlier diagnosis can create opportunities for treatment, planning, safety discussions, support services and meaningful time together. It allows families to make decisions proactively rather than in the middle of a crisis.

I also want caregivers to hear this: some of the behaviors that hurt the most are often symptoms of the disease itself. When a loved one becomes confused, suspicious, withdrawn or quick to anger, it can feel deeply personal. Understanding that dementia may be driving those changes can help families respond with greater compassion—for their loved one and for themselves.