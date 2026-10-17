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Despite serving only five days as White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia had kind words for President Donald Trump on her departure.

Zacharia left the job shortly after a rocky Oct. 13 press briefing and subsequent criticism for misrepresenting herself as a lawyer. A few hours after exiting, she said "it was an honor" to work for the president.

"President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man," Zacharia said in the Oct. 16 post on X. "I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to."

Trump on Oct. 12 named Zacharia, 41, as the successor to Karoline Leavitt, who left her position in August. A conservative commentator – she was a regular guest on Fox News and Newsmax – Zacharia also worked as senior communications adviser for the company that runs Trump's social media platform Truth Social.

A rocky start and short term for Zacharia

In her first White House press briefing on Oct. 13, Zacharia addressed reporters for just 14 minutes. During the 5½ minutes when she took questions, she called on reporters from Breitbart, Fox News and Daily Mail, all conservative-leaning outlets.

After the briefing, as she departed the White House with Trump, reporters asked where she passed the bar exam, and Zacharia appeared to say “when I moved to China.” Subsequently, Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University’s law school, acknowledged that she failed the California bar exam and is not licensed to practice law.