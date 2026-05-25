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Mental health challenges among young people remain persistently high, and many students and families are still trying to understand how best to respond.

UnitedHealthcare’s fourth annual Young Adult and College Student Behavioral Health Report found that more than 6 in 10 (62%) college students and young adults not enrolled in college ages 18–28 reported experiencing a mental or behavioral health concern in the past year — consistent with elevated levels over the past four years.

Among college students, concerns are rising. UnitedHealthcare’s survey found nearly 70% said they have experienced concerns such as anxiety/stress or depression, reaching the highest levels in four years. At the same time, many parents may not fully recognize what students are going through, pointing to an opportunity for more awareness, communication and support.

As the school year ends and summer approaches, it’s a meaningful time to check in and focus on practical ways to support young adults and students. Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, educator or navigating these challenges yourself, here are three ways to help support mental well-being:

Start with open, honest conversations

Frequency doesn’t always lead to understanding. Survey findings uncover that while 39% of parents of college students believed their child felt understood after conversations, only 28% of students agreed, and 26% said they felt misunderstood.